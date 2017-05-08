Medha Patkar among 500 arrested, released in Bhopal

Around 500 people, including Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA)founder Medha Patkar, Madhya Pradesh Aam Admi Party (AAP) Convener Alok Agrawal and their supporters, were on Wednesday taken into custody from the railway station here.



They were arrested when they were about to proceed to meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to apprise him of the problems of people living in areas along the river following increase in the height of Sardar Sarovar Dam.



However, they were released towards the evening.



Agrawal told IANS: "Patkar and her associates reached Bhopal on Wednesday morning. She was returning after taking part in a farmers' rally. She decided to meet the Chief Minister to inform him about the problems people were facing ever since the height of the (Sardar Sarovar) dam was increased."



But even before they headed for the Chief Minister's office, all of them -- nearly 500 people -- were arrested and taken to the Habibganj Police station. While around 350 people were kept inside the police station, the rest were left outside, he said.



The Supreme Court has directed to rehabilitated those displaced due to increase in the height of the dam latest by July 31.



Following the increase in height, nearly 192 fresh villages are facing inundation, affecting around 40,000 people.

