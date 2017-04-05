MCD election results 2017: Spectacular victory for BJP

The BJP on Wednesday moved towards a thumping victory in all the three municipal corporations in Delhi by winning over 160 seats, crossing its existing strength of 138 as it decimated the AAP and the Congress.



The saffron party may bag more seats as the counting of votes polled in around 35 wards of MCD is still underway. The party has crossed the halfway mark of the total number of seats.



According to latest trends, the Aam Aadmi Party finished second in the municipal polls with 39 seats, followed by the Congress with 26.



The BJP has bagged 57 seats in the North MCD. Though the Aam Aadmi Party managed to win 17, the Congress bagged 12 seats in NDMC.



In East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), BJP got 42 seats while AAP and Congress won 10 and three wards respectively.



BJP managed to win 61 seats in South Delhi where AAP got 12 seats. Congress got 11 seats in the SDMC.



Counting of votes began at 8 AM today with the BJP gaining early leads in all the three municipal corporations - NDMC, SDMC and EDMC.



Meanwhile, the BJP dedicated its impending win to the slain CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district and decided to refrain from any celebrations.



Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that every heart is filled with grief over Monday's killing of 25 CRPF men by Naxals in Sukma and the party will not celebrate the victory.



"But for the Sukma incident, we would be on the streets celebrating this massive victory. We dedicate this win in the feet of Sukma martyrs," he said.



The AAP's humiliating defeat plunged the party into a crisis even as its top leadership put up a brave front suggesting it was all expected due to tampering with EVMs, an allegation that has been rubbished by the Election Commission.



"EVM tampering is the bitter truth of the country's democracy. One can crack jokes on us initially, but fearing being made fun of, we cannot refrain from speaking the truth," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters.



Meanwhile, DPCC chief Ajay Maken offered to resign from his post, accepting moral responsibility for the Congress' dismal performance in the civic polls.



"It is a reasonable revival of the Congress but I had hoped for something better than this. I had expected to perform a little better.



"So, as the president of Delhi Congress, I take moral responsibility and offer to resign from my post. I have decided to resign from my post," Maken said.