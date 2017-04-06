MCD election results 2017: BJP set to sweep civic polls, wins 6 wards

The BJP was on Wednesday set to sweep the Delhi civic polls, leading in over 140 wards and has won six wards so far, according to the Delhi State Election Commission.



The Aam Aadmi Party, was at second spot, leading in 40 wards and has won one ward so far.



The Congress was at third spot, and was leading in 28 wards.



In the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, the BJP has won two wards -- Ramnagar and Krishnanagar.



In the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the BJP has won three wards -- Janakpuri West, Janakpuri South and Vishnu Garden.



In North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the BJP has won Rajinder Nagar.



The AAP has won Shakurpur in North Delhi Municipal Corporation.