MCD election results 2017: BJP ahead of Congress, AAP; set for grand win

    April 26, 2017 | 09:35 AM
The BJP was leading in all the three civic bodies, while Delhi's ruling AAP was at second spot, and the Congress was trailing at third spot, according to counting trends after an hour, Delhi State Election Commission officials said on Wednesday.

The BJP was leading in 110 wards, the AAP in 28 and the Congress in 23 wards.

In North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the BJP was ahead in 48 wards, the AAP in 13 and the Congress in 9 wards.

In South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the BJP was leading in 44 wards, the AAP in 13 and Congress in 9.

In East Delhi Municipal Corporation, the BJP was leading in 20 wards, AAP in 2 and Congress in 5 wards.

