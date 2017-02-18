Maximum temperature to touch 42 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Offering no respite from the heat, the maximum day temperature in the national capital is expected hover around 42 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



It was a clear sky on Sunday morning with the minimum temperature being recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, an IMD official said.



"The sky would remain mainly clear throughout the day."



Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 35 per cent.



On 13 May, the maximum and minimum temperature settled two notches above the season's average at 42 degrees Celsius and 27.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.