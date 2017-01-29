Massive response to Captain Amarinder in Badal citadel of Lambi

The people of Lambi on Sunday welcomed their Congress candidate and chief ministerial candidate Captain Amarinder Singh with open arms as he stormed the citadel of Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal with an all-out attack on the Badals, along with their ministers and OSDs, promising to throw them all into jail for destroying the lives of the people.

Captain Amarinder lambasted Badal for the growing incidents of sacrilege in the state, which he said was a clear attempt by the Akalis to divide Punjab on communal lines, and asserted that the Akali stalwart would have to pay for his sins.

He also came down heavily on Badal for the misdeeds of his ministers, pointing out that while Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia was openly trading in drugs, Agriculture Minister Tota Singh had ruined the state’s agriculture by supplying fake seeds and pesticides. “How can Badal claim not to know about what’s happening in his own backyard,” Captain Amarinder asked, amid loud cheers.