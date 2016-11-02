Maoists evict two tribal families from Chhattisgarh village

Two tribal families were allegedly evicted by Maoists from their village in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Kondagaon district, police said Sunday.

According to the victims, their homes Maoists threatened them their homes in Tumdiwal village earlier this weekafter they allegedly refused to give ration and levy to the outlaws.

Two cases have been registered in this connection based on the complaint of thevillagers, all natives ofTumdiwal village under Mardapalpolice station limits, a Kondagaon district police official told PTI.

In their statement, the victims said that a group of Maoists were recovering 20 kg of rice and levy from each home in the village in Mardapal area, located around 300 kms from the state capital, Raipur.

When they denied giving anything to the rebels, they held a 'janadalat' on April 27 where the victim families, comprising atleast 12 members including children were accused of acting as police informers and asked to vacate the village, the official said.

Besides, naxals also looted valuable and articles from the house of the two families, he said.

The incident came to light when villagers approached police on April 28, he said adding that all the victims will be provided with accommodation and other facilities.

According to police, the Maoists are losing their support base and are hence “terrorising” othervillagersto support them or quit their native place.