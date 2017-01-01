Manoj Tiwari spends night with slum dwellers in Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari spent New Year's night with the people of a slum in south Delhi's Inderpuri area, where members of his party's digital team expounded on the benefits of mobile banking to the residents.

Tiwari, however, said he wanted to conduct a reality check about the "tall claims" of development by Arivind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi.

"I have taken up this exercise of going amongst the people to make a reality check into the tall claims of development works in Jhuggis made by Kejriwal government," Tiwari said.

BJP National Secretary and former lawmaker R P Singh also camped with Tiwari at the Gas Godown Jhughi Basti Choupal, where Delhi BJP's digital team made a presentation on the benefits of mobile banking and helped people download Bhim App, SBI Buddy and other mobile banking applications.

Tiwari discussed about the benefits announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi like 'motherhood medical assistance', interest raise for senior citizens and interest subsidy on housing loans and highlighted the scheme of 'Home for All' by 2022.

Tiwari, a popular Bhojpuri singer-actor, sang songs and bhajans with children and also spoke to women who complained that water supply is given to them hardly four days a week that too in late hours even in this season.

Several issues like a lack of bathing space, poor toilet mainenance, locked up Anganwadi community room, slit outflow into the Basti from adjoining major drain, water scarcity, shortage of teachers in government school in the vicinity and collapsed Public Distribution System were discussed at length with the dwellers.

Tiwari left the slum around 10.15 am today while directing R P Singh and councillors to resolve their problems.