Tiwari detained for protesting outside Kejriwal's residence

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was detained on Monday for demonstrating outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here, seeking an explanation for alleged charges of nepotism.

Tiwari led the demonstration demanding dismissal of Delhi's Home and Health Minister Satyendra Jain for appointing relatives of Aam Aadmi Party leaders to different offices.

"This is Kejriwal's regime, those who steal enjoy the power, and those who point it out are going to jail," Tiwari told the media while being taken to Operation Cell Police Station in Maurice Nagar.

Other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Member of Parliament Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Meenakshi Lekhi, Udit Raj and Vijendra Gupta also joined the demonstration.

Jain was accused of nepotism for appointing his daughter as adviser for the Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinic and Kejriwal's relative Nikunj Agarwal as his Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

Jain's daughter, who according to the minister was on an honorary post and drew no salary, resigned in July last year. The office of Nikunj Agarwal at Delhi Secretariat was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation in December last year.