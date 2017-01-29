Mann questions Badal on collusion with Congress Party to defeat AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday questioned Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on tacit support given by Shiromani Akali Dal(SAD) to Congress party in fight against Aam Aadmi Party(AAP).

AAP campaign committee chairman Bhagwant Mann attacked Badal and Sukhbir Badal for hobnobbing with Congress and targeting AAP for sacrilege of holy Guru Granth Sahib.

"Sukhbir Badal was home minister of state and he was directly involved in the sacrilege incidents.Before accusing AAP, he should explain why he didn’t arrest the guilty," Mann asked.

Taking a dig on Sukhbir Badal, Mann said that Sukhbir Badal had vomited truth in his election meetings, though in a slip of tongue.

"In Moga district on Saturday, Sukhbir said that SAD was involved in sacrilege incidents and also responsible for disturbing peace in Punjab. Last week he had told the audience in Amritsar that he wanted to make Amritsar most dirty city. Either it was his guilt conscience or influence of drugs,” he said.