Manish Sisodia seeks PMO's intervention for water supply

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday reiterated that Haryana was not releasing water for the national capital and added he has requested Lt Governor Anil Baijal to seek the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) intervention.

"Delhi water crisis. Haryana not releasing Delhi's share. I just spoke to LG and requested him to seek PMO's intervention," Sisodia said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on Monday night also complained of reduced water supply from Haryana and said that he had asked Delhi's Chief Secretary to immediately speak to Haryana's Chief Secretary and ensure proper water supply.

The national capital faces shortage of water every summer and engages in a tussle with Haryana.