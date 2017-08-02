Manish Sisodia asks CAG to audit 28 DU colleges

A day after scrapping funds to the 28 Delhi University colleges, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) asking for an audit of these colleges after receiving complaints of corruption against them.

Sisodia in a series of tweets alleged that with no governing bodies, the 28 colleges need a CAG audit, as there are complaints of corruption.

"Have written to CAG asking for comprehensive audit of 28 Delhi government funded colleges, as I h've received many complaints of corruption," Sisodia tweeted.

"28 colleges need CAG audit as there are complaints of corruption; with no Governing bodies for 10 months, there's been no oversight," he said.

On 31July, Sisodia ordered to freeze funds of 28 Delhi University colleges ~ who are wholly or partially funded by the Delhi government~ following the varsity's failure to appoint governing bodies for over 10 months.

Sisodia, who holds education and finance portfolios, also posted a letter from BJP MP Udit Raj on his Twitter handle, complaining of alleged irregularities in appointments to government funded colleges.

"Hv also got a complaint from @Dr_Uditraj on irregularities in appointments in a govt funded college. This is proof of what's going on in DU," Sisodia said.

"What BJP leaders and its devotees have to say about the corruption issue raised by Udit ji in DU colleges," he added.

On 14 February 2017, Delhi University had sent a panel of names to Delhi government following which the Directorate of Higher Education, had sent the governing body list in 6 March, for approval by Executive Council (EC). However, it was sent back by the Vice Chancellor's office after two months on the pretext of, that the list is in tabular form. On 11 May, the Delhi government returned the list in the correct format. However, since then, the Delhi University is yet to take any decision to finalise the governing bodies.