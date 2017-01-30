  1. Home
Manipur observes Martyrs' Day

    PTI | Imphal

    January 30, 2017 | 02:06 PM
Manipur

Manipur CM Ibobi Singh (Photo: Facebook)

A state-level function to commemorate Martyrs Day was held here on Monday to pay respects to freedom fighters as well as to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Governor Najma Heptulla led the dignitaries including Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh and his deputy Gaikhangam, along with other top ranking government and police officials in paying floral tributes to the bust of Gandhi.

A two minute-long siren was sounded at 10:59 AM during which all vehicular movement came to a halt in the state capital.

A band of Manipur Rifles also played the National Anthem to mark the occasion.

