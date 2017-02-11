  1. Home
Manipur Congress leader Phungzathang joins National People's Party

  • PTI

    PTI | Imphal

    February 11, 2017 | 04:53 PM
National People\'s Party

Phungzathang Tonsing (Centre) being received by NPP (Photo: Facebook)

Phungzathang Tonsing, veteran Congress leader who had resigned from the party, on Saturday joined the National People's Party (NPP).

In a reception organised by NPP here, the National President of NPP Conrad K Sangma welcomed Phungzathang Tonsing.

Earlier on Friday, Tonsing had resigned from Congress without showing any reason.

Tonsong was the president of MPCC and had been minister in the Congress regime in Manipur for about 20 years but dropped from the present congress ministry in the recent past.

He was, however, given Congress party ticket by the AICC for the ensuing 11th Manipur Assembly elections, 2017.

