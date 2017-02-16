Manipur CM files nomination papers for assembly polls

Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh on Thursday filed his nomination papers for the upcoming state assembly polls.

He said that the Congress party will return with a "thumping" majority and will form the government for the fourth consecutive term.

"The ruling Congress shall win absolute majority in the non-Naga areas. There are 10 seats in the constituencies dominated by the Nagas. We are hoping for at least half," Ibobi Singh told the media after filing his nomination papers in Thoubal district.

Naga groups are highly opposed to the Congress party and Ibobi Singh.

Sources said that many of the politicians were asked to resign from the assembly and contest after joining other parties.

Prominent members include veteran Congress legislator Phunzathang Tonsing, Parliamentary Secretary V Valte and the lone tribal woman assembly member Nemcha Kipgen.

Manipur will vote in two phases - on March 4 and 8 - to elect 60 members of the state assembly.