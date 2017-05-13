Mangal Pandey to visit Shimla on May 19

Mangal Pandey, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) new incharge of Himachal Pradesh would visit Shimla on three day tour from May 19 to prepare strategy for Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls and upcoming assembly polls in state.

This would be Pandey’s first to the state after he was appointed state party incharge by BJP Chief Amit Shah on 7 May.

Pandey had replaced Shrikant Sharma, the previous state incharge after he was appointed as Cabinet minister in present Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh.

Pandey would reach Shimla on 19 May after which he would meet the party office bearers.

On 20 May, Pandey would meet state party officers, MLAs, district and booth level office bearers and he would discuss the party’s strategy for upcoming SMC and assembly polls. While on 21 May, he would address the meeting of Mahasu organisational district and Solan district.