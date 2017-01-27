Manali experiences more snowfall, Shimla gets rain

The tourist destination of Manali in Himachal Pradesh experienced more snowfall on Friday, making the town more look picturesque, while Shimla and Dalhousie recorded rain.

After three days of widespread snow and rain, temperatures remained below the freezing point at many places in the state, a Met official said.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest at minus 2.7 degrees Celsius. It saw 21 cm of snow till Friday morning.

Kalpa, about 250 km from here, recorded a minimum temperature of minus one degrees Celsius with 19 cm of snowfall.

The minimum temperatures were 2.6 degrees Celsius here and 6.8 degrees Celsius in Dharamsala.

Manali, which saw a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, had three cm of snow.

While Shimla witnessed rain, its nearby destinations such as Kufri, Fagu and Narkanda experienced moderate snowfall, the official said.

The snow has cut off Kinnaur district and towns in Shimla district such as Narkanda, Jubbal, Kotkhai, Kumarsain, Kharapathar, Rohru and Chopal, from the rest of the state, a government official said.

The road link to towns in upper Shimla is likely to be restored by Saturday, the official said.

Officials said the bad weather had affected the road network in the higher reaches of Kinnaur, Shimla, Chamba, Mandi, Kullu and Sirmaur districts and efforts were being made to reopen them.

The rain and snow conditions are likely to continue in the state till Saturday, said a Met official.