Man held with 45 gold biscuits along Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal

A 60-year-old man has been apprehended by the Border Security Force for allegedly trying to smuggle 45 gold biscuits from across the India-Bangladesh International Border in West Bengal.



The officials said Ahad Sardar was apprehended near the Tarali-I border post of the paramilitary in the North 24 Parganas district.



"The man had wrapped and concealed the 45 gold biscuits, weighing about 5.5 kg, to his waist. He was apprehended by a BSF patrol on border duty," a senior officer said.



The man has been handed over to the local police and customs department, he said.