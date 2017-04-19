Mamata to launch 'BJP Quit India' campaign from 9 August

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the Narendra Modi government of not allowing her government to work.

“My party will launch 'BJP Quit India' campaign from 9 August,” she said.

“Centre is not allowing state governments to work. We are not its servants,” the West Bengal chief minister said while addressing a rally in the state.

Saying that 18 opposition parties, including her’s, have forged an alliance against the BJP, she said her party will launch 'BJP Quit India' campaign from 9 August.

"We will launch the movement in every Lok Sabha and assembly constituency, block, city and village. I urge all my ministers, MPs, MLAs and block leaders to take part in the programme," she said.

"India's relations with foreign countries have deteriorated under the Modi government," she said.

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar blamed Mamata Banerjee and her government for the situation in Darjeeling and said that the West Bengal government should work towards peace and a meaningful dialogue.

The north Bengal hill town has been witnessing an indefinite violent agitation for a separate state, Gorkhaland, for over a month.

(With inputs from agencies)