Mamata hails martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid tributes to the martyrs to mark the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

"On #KargilVijayDivas, our salute to the brave soldiers who fought, and many of whom gave their lives, for our motherland," she tweeted.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 across the country to commemorate India's victory in the Kargil war against Pakistan and to honour the war heroes.

On this day in 1999, the Indian Army after fighting for 60 days successfully took control of posts in extremely difficult and treacherous high altitudes and glaciated terrain across the Himalayas in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir.