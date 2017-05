West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday conveyed her best wishes on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, the Islamic festival of forgiveness.

"May all your prayers be accepted tonight. Shab-e-Barat Mubarak," Banerjee tweeted.

According to the Muslim calendar, the occasion this year started on the evening of May 11 and will end on the evening of May 12.