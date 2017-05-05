Mamata displeased with law and order in Nadia

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed her discontent over the law and order situation in Nadia district and instructed police to maintain "strict vigil" to check human trafficking and cattle smuggling.

"Please be vigilant so human trafficking and cattle smuggling can be checked... keep your eyes and ears open. This is discredit for Nadia district. People are coming from outside. Incidences of murder and dacoity are not happing anywhere else," she said at an administrative meeting here.

Questioning police why murder cases are on the rise, Banerjee observed Trinamool Congress leaders are being specially targeted.

"I don't want people from other parties to be killed either," she added.

State Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purakayastha was present in the meeting.

In April, a Trinamool leader was shot dead by a group of assailants inside the party office in Nadia district.

Dulal Biswas, a panchayat leader of the district's Bagula, was fatally shot multiple times inside the office.