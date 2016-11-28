  1. Home
Mamata conveys support to Congress-SP alliance in UP

    January 22, 2017 | 08:37 PM

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed her party's "full support" to the alliance between the Indian National Congress and Samajwadi Party for the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh.

"Full support from Trinamool Congress to the good alliance for UP between Congress and Samajwadi Party," Banerjee tweeted.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress on Sunday made the formal announcement of jointly contesting the Uttar Pradesh assembly election on 298 and 105 seats, respectively.
 

 

