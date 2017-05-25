Mamata congratulates Ram Nath Kovind on becoming President

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated NDA's presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind in advance, asserting that he would become the next President of India.

"Congratulations to Ram Nath Kovind Ji, who will be our next President," Banerjee tweeted.

After casting her vote on July 17 when polling in the presidential election was held, Banerjee said her party supported Opposition-backed nominee Meira Kumar and said it is a mark of protest against the BJP's "atrocities".

She had also said that her party MPs have voted for Kumar, knowing she might lose.

Lawmakers across India voted on July 17 to elect the country's 14th President.

The counting of votes began at 11 a.m. on Thursday to decide the successor of President Pranab Mukherjee, who demits office on July 25.

