West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condoled the death of noted Bengali singer Banasree Sengupta.

“Deeply saddened at the passing of legendary singer Banashree Sengupta. My condolences to her family and fans” Mamata wrote on twitter.

Banasree Sengupta, 71 who was undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM Hospital passed away at 11.30 am on Sunday.