Mamata offers compensation to slain CRPF jawan's family

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited the family members of CRPF jawan KK Das, who was killed in the Chhattisgarh Maoist attack and said that the state government would give Rs.5 lakh to the family of the slain jawan, who hails from her home state.

"Of the 26 CRPF jawans killed in the attack, 3 hailed from West Bengal. Two were from Cooch Behar and another was from Nadia district," the West Bengal CM said.

"West Bengal government has decided to give Rs. 5 lakh to the families of the three slain jawans and will also provide jobs to them," she added.

KK Das was 27 years of age and was recently married.

Hundreds of Maoists on Monday massacred at least 26 CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district in the bloodiest attack in the state since 2013.