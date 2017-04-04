Mamata Banerjee condoles Vinod Khanna's death

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condoled the death of veteran Bollywood actor-turned-politician and former Union Minister Vinod Khanna.

"I am deeply saddened by his death. He was a shining star of cinema. With his death, an era has ended. This void can never be filled. I extend my condolences to his bereaved family and countless fans. May his soul rest in peace," Banerjee said in a statement.

Khanna was hospitalised over a month ago in Mumbai.



He was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of the Lok Sabha from Gurdaspur in Punjab. Khanna was into his fourth term as MP from the seat.

Starting his career with minor roles in 1969, the actor built up a hugely successful career.



He featured in some of the biggest Bollywood hits like Mere Apne, Insaaf, Parvarish, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Qurbani, Dayavaan, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Chandni, The Burning Train and Amar Akbar Anthony.

