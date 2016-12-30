Mamata Banerjee calls CBI 'Conspiracy Bureau of Investigation'

Targeting the Modi government for the arrests of two Trinamool Congress MPs, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday dubbed the CBI as the "Conspiracy Bureau of Investigation".

Banerjee said the November 8 demonetisation had taken the country to disaster and claimed the situation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "worse than Emergency".

"I have worked under many governments as an MP for 23 years but haven't seen such a vengeful government in my life. They have started a Conspiracy Bureau of Investigation," said Banerjee while inaugurating the 'Mati Utsav' in Burdwan district.

"Modi may arrest all of us ... and build prisons throughout the country. We do not care," she said, referring to the arrests of her party Lok Sabha members Tapas Paul and Sudip Bandyopadhyay for their alleged complicity in a chit fund scam.

Banerjee asserted that her party would keep talking about the common man's misery due to decision to withdraw Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes.

"After two months of demonetisation, the common man keeps suffering. Farmers are suffering, daily wagers are starving, while he (Modi) and his aides are having a gala time," said Banerjee on a day when her party launched threes days of protests demanding Modi's ouster.

"The current situation is worse than the Emergency. Two months of Modi's note ban has spelt doom for the people. Bengal has lost revenue worth Rs 5,500 crore in two months," she said.