Mamata Banerjee blames real estate promoters for Bhangar stir

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused "three promoting entities" of being behind the South 24 Parganas' Bhangar stir against a power sub-station project.



"The power sub-station project was almost completed. Out of 28 towers, 24 were erected. But three promoting entities, who wanted to build multi-storeyed buildings near the sub-station, had indulged in the conspiracy," she said.



"With the high tension electric transmission lines, they could not have come up with their real estate projects," she said.



"They hired anti-social elements from outside, offering cash, to create disturbances there (Bhangar) so that the power sub-station project could not come up," she said.



Banerjee said her state government has been working to deal with the problems of low voltage in power supply and that was why the sub-stations were being set up across districts.



The opposition parties - Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India -Marxist and others, including Maoists, have been planning to create disturbances in some areas where such projects were going on, she said at an administrative meeting in Nadia district.



Bhangar, known for its history of political violence, was on the boil earlier in 2017 over "forced" acquisition of 16 acres of farmland -- spread across the villages of Khamarait, Machhi Bhanga, Tona and Padmapukur -- by the state government for setting up the sub-station by the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL).