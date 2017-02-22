Mamata Banerjee backs Kajol, says beef-ban situation alarming

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday came out in support of Bollywood actress Kajol, who was trolled online for posting a video of a meat dish, and said it has become a dangerous trend that some people were becoming intolerant of food habits of others.

"I won't name the actress. She has worked in many films with Shah Rukh Khan. Recently she had posted a video online following which she was harassed and trolled online. She had to clarify that it was not beef but buffalo meat. It is an alarming situation," Mamata was quoted as saying by a news agency.

According to reports, Kajol on 2 May was slammed online for posting a video of a "beef" dish that her friend had prepared and later clarified that it was actually buffalo meat.

The 42-year-old actress issued a statement on Twitter, saying she did not want to hurt religious sentiments.

“I'm issuing this clarification because this is a sensitive matter that may hurt religious sentiments, which is not my intention,” Kajol wrote.

Beef is banned in Maharashtra and other parts of the country.