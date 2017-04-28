Make public transport, govt offices disabled-friendly: HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the authorities to take care of the "comfort" of differently abled persons at government offices, public buildings, public transport and metro services in the national capital.



A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Anu Malhotra sought reports from the Centre, Delhi government, civic bodies, colleges, schools, Delhi Metro and the other authorities on the 'disability audit' of public buildings in the city.



While referring to its earlier order, the bench said it had already directed civic agencies to reserve space for the disabled in parking areas across the city and punish errant contractors and attendants.



"Understanding the magnitude of the problem (of the disabled), all authorities to inform us within a week which all buildings here are disabled-friendly," the bench said, adding that the comfort of the differently-abled persons need to be kept in mind in such places.



The court listed the matter for hearing on April 19.



It issued the direction during the hearing of a PIL filed by 29-year-old Nipun Malhotra seeking directions to make the capital's roads, government offices and public transport friendly for the disabled people.



The plea has alleged that "most public facilities", right from public transportation, sidewalks, roads, footpaths to government buildings, were "woefully equipped" to meet the needs of the disabled.



He has sought a "disability audit" of public transport facilities as well as government buildings in the city.



The government is expected to ensure non-discrimination in public transport, rail compartments, buses, vessels, aircraft and waiting rooms in such a way as to make them comfortably accessible to the physically challenged persons, the petition has said.