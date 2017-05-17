Maharashtra tourist dies of Swine flu in Shimla

A 57 year male tourist from Maharashtra died of Swine flu at the state run Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital here on Wednesday.

This is the second death due to Swine flu reported in Himachal over last week this year.

Senior Medical Superintendent at IGMC, Dr Ramesh Chand told The Statesman that he was admitted to the hospital late last night with symptoms of fever and problem in breathing and died in the afternoon today. The report confirming the cause of his death as Swine flu came at 7 pm only.“He was diabetic too,” Dr Chand said.

The deceased Avinash Patil was a teacher in Maharashtra and was accompanied with his wife and two other males. They came from Chandigarh last night and his condition had deteriorated on way. He was admitted to IGMC hospital in critical condition.

Last Thursday, a 65 year old patient from Dehra in Kangra district had died of Swine flu.

More than half a dozen cases have been reported in the two state run medical colleges and hospitals in Shimla and Kangra in the past week, following which the state health department has issued an advisory to the Chief Medical Officers in Himachal Pradesh to combat and control the disease.