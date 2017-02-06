Maharashtra to become open defecation free by March 2018

Conveying his message to the Centre on Swachh Bharat implementation, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Swadhin Kshatriya on Monday said the state would become Open Defecation Free (ODF) by March next year.

“The State will be declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) by March 2018,” Kshatriya said, adding, the state government is also “aiming to include handwashing, menstrual hygiene, community toilets etc. as part of Swachh Bharat implementation”.

“The government of Maharashtra has a strong third party verification system for ODF declarations in the state with three levels of verification,” Kshatriya said.

“Multiple cleanliness campaigns – such as Clean Offices, Clean GPs, Clean Schools – are also underway in the state” he added.

The information was given during a meeting with Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation Secretary Parameswaran Iyer.

Meanwhile, Iyer, in turn, assured the state of full support from the Union Ministry in their efforts.