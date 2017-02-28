Maharashtra farmers suicide: Sena demands special session

Shiv Sena ministers on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence here and demanded a special session of the Maharashtra legislature to discuss the issues plaguing the farmers.

"Farm loan waiver is the first issue that needs to be discussed. Unseasonal rains and hailstorms are also plaguing the farmers. Thus, we have urged the chief minister for a special Assembly (session) to discuss the farmers' issues. The chief minister was positive about ensuring justice for the farmers," Sena minister Eknath Shinde told reporters.

He said the delegation had demanded that the special three-day session of the state legislature, called to ratify the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill between May 20 and May 22, be extended by two days to discuss the farmers' issues.

"The chief minister has assured us of a positive response after speaking to his cabinet colleagues," Shinde added.

Another Sena minister, Ramdas Kadam, said during the meeting, they also urged the chief minister to commence tur procurement once again and provide relief to farmers who had a bumper production this year.

Meanwhile, state Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the special session of the state legislature will be convened between May 20 and May 22 to ratify the GST bill.

"The Union Finance Minister (Arun Jaitley) has convened a special GST Council meet in Srinagar on May 18-19, where a decision will be taken as regards which items will come under the new taxation policy. I will have to be present at that meet," he said.

Mungantiwar said the government will convene a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee to decide on the compensation amount to be provided to farmers affected by hailstorms.

"Farmers affected by natural calamities have always been provided relief. This time too the government is positive over the issue," the BJP minister said.

Asked to comment on the Sena's demand for a special session of the Maharashtra legislature to discuss farmers' issues, Mungantiwar said, "Why only three days? We are ready to convene a 30-day session to solve their problems. In July, we will be discussing the farmers' issues anyway." PTI MM NRB

