Madras High Court declines relief to Karti Chidambaram

The Madras High Court on Friday declined to provide any immediate relief to Karti Chidambaram on his petition to quash the fresh summons by the CBI in a case involving foreign investment clearance when his father P. Chidambaram was Union Finance Minister.

Pointing out the case was filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi, the court said it would have to check whether it can proceed with the matter and posted the matter to July 28.

The CBI wants to examine Karti Chidambaram in a case related to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media for allegedly receiving funds from Mauritius when his father headed the Finance Ministry.

The agency had issued summons to Karti Chidambaram and four others for questioning on June 27 and June 29, but they did not turn up.

