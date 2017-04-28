Ludhiana police nabs women duping money through calls

Love chat or a loose talk with unknown woman can invite trouble for those who indulge in it. Ludhiana (rural) police on Friday arrested a gang of nine, including two policemen, who used to blackmail and extort money from rich people with similar modus operandi.

The police said in all, nine persons were involved in the crime out of which six have been nabbed including three women. The Ludhiana (rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Surjeet Singh said that the gang used to implicate the innocent people for making good amounts.

The gang includes Kamaljeet Singh, Paramjit Singh, Rupinder Singh from Faridkot, Sandeep Kaur, Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) sub-inspector (SI) Manjit Singh and constable Gurdeep Singh. Following their arrests, both Manjit Singh and Gurdeep Singh were suspended. Police said that out of three women Sandeep Kaur Simmarjit Kaur, and Jyoti, the latter two used to make calls to the rich and affluent people of the society.

Those who fell for the sweet talk, used to be called to some secluded place for a meeting. However, Sandeep Kaur posing as a journalist used to reach the spot along with the two policemen, Manjit Singh and Gurdeep Singh to extort money from the person by threatening to implicate him in a false case and reveal their identity to family and relatives.

Fearing trouble, most victims used to prefer to pay the desired amount to the gang members. The police informed that as many as 15 cases of fraud have been registered against the gang.

"They have extorted Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.50 lakh from the people belonging to the influential families. Further investigations are in progress and more disclosures are likely to be made," Mandeep Singh, Ludhiana (rural) SP Superintendent of Police (SP), told The Statesman.

He further said that the modus oprendi of this gang was that Simmarjit Kaur and Jyoti used to give a missed call to high society rich people by presenting them as call girls."On receiving a call back from a particular person, Simarjit Kaur and Jyoti used to indulge him in love chat followed by a meeting at a certain place. SI Manjit Singh was the mastermind of the gang. Sandeep Kaur used to pose herself as a journalist an constable Gurdeep Singh used to present himself as the Central Intelligence Agency staff.