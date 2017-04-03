Ludhiana court issues non-bailable warrant against Rakhi Sawant

A local court in Ludhiana on Friday issued a fresh non-bailable warrant against actor Rakhi Sawant for allegedly making objectionable remarks against sage Valmiki, the author of ‘Ramayana’.

The case will be heard next on 2 June.

Earlier on 3 April, the Ludhiana court had issued the arrest warrant against her. The court of Judicial Magistrate in Ludhiana had also issued arrest warrant against her on 9 March after she failed to appear.

A local advocate Narinder Adiya had filed a complaint against Rakhi on 9 July last year, alleging that she had hurt the religious sentiments of the Valmiki community by making derogatory comments against the sage.

Rakhi had allegedly made the comments during a programme on a private television channel last year.

