Love couples married by police, panchayat in UP

When the family of the groom turned villain in the nuptial ties of a couple, the police stood by them and arranged for their marriage in the premises of the women`s police station. In a separate incident the village panchayat married a couple who were going to commit suicide on failing to get approval of their relationship from their families.

Sunny of village Basauli in Kharkhauda area fell in love with Prarthana of Shatabdi Nagar locality of the city about two years ago. While the couple wanted to marry each other, Sunny`s family members were against the relationship and fixed their marriage with a girl from Hathras district.



Invitations for the wedding were sent and finally the day of the wedding arrived, but Prarthana refused to give up. On the day of the marriage on Friday, she reached the office of SSP J Ravindra Gaur along with her family members and asked his intervention requesting to stop Sunny`s marriage as he is being pressurized by his parents for the same. She told the officer that they were in love with each other and as adults have a right to marry as per their will.



On this complaint, the SSP instructed Mahila Thana inspector Kanchan Chaudhary to go to the wedding and take necessary action. Chaudhary rushed to the village where marriage functions were taking place. She took to the police station boy`s mother and other relatives to resolve the matter. Later, girl`s family members were also called at the police station and after a long discussion with the families of the girl and the boy the police finally managed to marry off Sunny and Prarthana. The bride and groom exchanged garlands inside the premises of the police station in the presence of police after which their marriage was recorded in the court as well.



"Both were having an affair and on Friday the boy was supposed to marry a girl from Hathras," told Kanchan Chaudhary adding that on the complaint of the girl police swung into action and arranged for the marriage. Sunny`s younger son was married to the Hathras girl on the approval of her parents.

In a separate incident a couple decided to commit suicide when their families refused to accept their relationship and disapproved for their marriage. The girl of village Pooranpur Narottam and boy of village Jogirampura in Nazibabd area of district Bijnor were in love with each other but when could not convince the families for their marriage and jumped into Eastern Ganga Canal on Friday afternoon to end their lives.



Fortunately some farmers working in the fields saw them jumping and hence rushed to save their lives. When rescued safely the couple narrated their story to them after which they brought them at girl`s village where a panchayat was organised to discuss the issue. Bowing to their love, the panchayat gave its nod to their relationship.