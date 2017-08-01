The reported delay in forming governing bodies in several colleges in Delhi University is because both the Delhi government and the varsity’s vice chancellor want academicians from JNU and South Asian University in them, according to a senior member of the executive Council of DU. The EC is the highest decision-making body of the university.

DU VC Professor Yogesh Tyagi is an alumnus of JNU and was VC of SAU before assuming the same responsibility in DU.

On Monday, the Delhi government announced a freeze on funds to DU colleges either partially or fully funded by it because of the alleged delay in forming the governing bodies.

“According to the rules, in the governing bodies of colleges which have either 10 or 12 members, half of the members are nominated by the government in which DU has practically no say, while the other half is also picked by the government but out of the list provided by the varsity,” said the EC member.

“It is in this second half selected by Delhi Government that the list is flooded with professors from JNU and SAU. It seems to be a sort of compromise or agreement between the DU VC and Delhi government for making appointments as per their wish in these colleges,” he added.

However, the EC opposed the names proposed in the governing bodies after finding the Delhi government list highly ‘non-representational’ and ‘imbalanced’. The EC rejected the list in its meeting last month and suggested amendments. Unfortunately, even before DU could come up with a revised list, the Delhi government decided to stop funding to the colleges.

The National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF) has alleged a nexus between the DU Vice-Chancellor, Delhi government and Left teachers’ body to plant members from JNU and SAU in the GBs of colleges so that they can make ‘unfair appointments’ as per their wish. “After failing to do so, Delhi government has stopped the funding of colleges putting the future of thousands of students and teachers at stake, with no fault of theirs,” said AK Bhagi of NDTF.

The DU administration has clarified that the problem has already been sorted out and representation of persons from all walks of life has been ensured in GBs of colleges. The Left-leaning Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) has rejected the NDTF’s charges as completely ‘baseless’. “VC has sought suggestions from all AC members and from all oganisations,” said Abha Dev Habib of DTF. VC Yogesh Tyagi didn’t respond to the calls.

Protests by right-wing students and teachers in DU against the Delhi government decision have intensified with NDTF protesting at Arts Faculty while ABVP burnt the effigy of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the same place.