Liezietsu appoints 24 Parliamentary secretaries, 6 advisors

Nagaland Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu has appointed 24 MLAs as Parliamentary Secretaries and six legislators as advisors.

Liezietsu who took oathon Wednesday as the new chief minister of Nagaland heading a 12-member Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) ministry appointed the six advisors and 24 Parliamentary Secretaries on Wednesday evening.

He administered the oath of Parliamentary Secretary to the 24 MLAs on Wednesday evening.

TR Zeliang government also had 24 Parliamentary Secretaries.

Two Parliamentary Secretaries from T R Zeliang ministry Neiba Kronu and Imtiwapang Aier were dropped and T Torechu and Tovihoto Ayemi were inducted in their place by Liezietsu.

The new chief minister also appointed six MLAs as advisor with the rank of a minister.