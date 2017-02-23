  1. Home
  2. Cities

Liezietsu appoints 24 Parliamentary secretaries, 6 advisors

  • PTI

    PTI | Kohima

    February 23, 2017 | 01:33 PM
Nagaland Chief Minister

Shurhozelie Liezietsu (Photo: Facebook)

Nagaland Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu has appointed 24 MLAs as Parliamentary Secretaries and six legislators as advisors.

Liezietsu who took oathon Wednesday as the new chief minister of Nagaland heading a 12-member Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) ministry appointed the six advisors and 24 Parliamentary Secretaries on Wednesday evening.

He administered the oath of Parliamentary Secretary to the 24 MLAs on Wednesday evening.

TR Zeliang government also had 24 Parliamentary Secretaries.

Two Parliamentary Secretaries from T R Zeliang ministry Neiba Kronu and Imtiwapang Aier were dropped and T Torechu and Tovihoto Ayemi were inducted in their place by Liezietsu.

The new chief minister also appointed six MLAs as advisor with the rank of a minister.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Do you support the govt's decision to not issue new Rs.1,000 notes?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.