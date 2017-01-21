LG seeks monthly report of work on Signature Bridge

With the under-construction Signature Bridge near Wazirabad missing several deadlines, Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday directed the officers concerned to send to him a monthly progress report of the bridge.

The move is intended at monitoring timely completion of the project which was conceptualised in 2004 and is being executed by the Delhi Tourism Department.

Recently, the Delhi government extended the deadline for completion of project by five months from April to September this year.

The directions for a monthly report were issued when the Lt Governor visited the construction site of the Signature Bridge.

"The Lt Governor reviewed the progress of Signature Bridge Project at Wazirabad where he directed the officials to send regular monthly reports to monitor its timely completion," said an official.

While the previous government had allocated a budget of Rs.1,131 crore for Signature Bridge, Rs.1225 crore has been spent on the project so far.

The work tender for project was awarded in February 2010 during the regime of the Sheila Dikshit government.