LG Baijal approves action plan to curb pollution in Delhi

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday approved an action plan to convert entire municipal solid waste generated in Delhi to energy or recycled products, a move aimed at curbing pollution in the city.



The L-G held a review meet on the levels of pollution in the national capital, which was attended by Delhi Environment Minister Miran Hussain, Chief Secretary M M Kutty, principal commissioner of the DDA, and commissioners of the three municipal corporations.



During the meeting Baijal was informed that "the corporations are already working towards a solid waste management policy and bids have been invited for waste-to- energy plants, and construction of demolition plants to enable the processing of entire municipal solid waste generated in Delhi.



"The Lt Governor asked for a system for incentivisation of the use of end products of recycled waste," the L-G House said in a statement.



The L-G also directed the corporations and the PWD to initiate mechanical sweeping of city roads, it said.



The industrial associations have been asked to stop use of non-approved fuel with immediate effect, the statement said, adding, a plan for plantations on roadsides and central verges is to be finalised before the monsoon.



During the meeting, it was also decided that for closure of Badarpur thermal power plant, operationalisation of Tughlaqabad sub-station by June, 2018 is to be ensured. NTPC Badarpur has to give a detailed time-bound plan for disposal of fly ash stored or generated at the site.



Emphasising on community outreach, awareness-generation and public participation, the L-G asked all concerned to keep up efforts to make Delhi's air clean on a permanent and sustainable basis.



Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation, and Director General, Centre for Science and Environment, Sunita Narain, among others, also attended the meet.



NDMC Chairman said a total of six mechanical sweeping machines will be in place by end of May 2017. SDMC Commissioner said 30 small mechanical sweeping machines have been finalised and trials are expected in the first week of May.



Commissioner of EDMC said the corporation is also in process of procuring four sweeping machines.



Secretary, PWD said a global tender has been floated for six additional machines. The L-G directed that all machines should be on the road between May-August, and a standard operating procedure for final disposal of dust collected by the sweeping machines must be evolved urgently.



Special Commissioner (Transport), Delhi government said the department has audited or inspected 750 pollution checking centres (PCC) out of 968.



The Chief Secretary was advised to coordinate with Transport Department and Traffic Police to suggest some corridors which can be developed for high-speed bus transit.



"The DMRC informed that 420 additional coaches were under procurement, out of which induction of 30 coaches in Red, Yellow and Blue (Lines) and all 162 coaches on Green and Violet (Lines) have already been inducted. Remaining 228 coaches will be inducted by December," it said.