LG asks agencies to control road dust, fly ash

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday directed the concerned agencies to control road dust, coal dust and fly ash to contain air pollution in the city.



LG also ordered greening of the pavements along the roads and the central verges to reduce air pollution.



Baijal issued these directions in a meeting to review the condition of air pollution in the national capital where he advised the departments to work out a plan to secure a long term solution to the issue of deteriorating air quality in Delhi.



"In the meeting, road dust was pointed out as major source of pollution and road owning agencies were asked to deploy mechanical sweeping equipments to control it," an official at the LG office said.



The officials also added that the civic bodies and the Public Works Department (PWD) promised to procure and deploy additional mechanical sweeping equipment by the end of April and July months, respectively.



The meeting was attended by Delhi Environment and Forest Minister Imran Hussain, Director General, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Sunita Narain.



The officials of PWD, New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), the three municipal corporations, Delhi Police, traffic department, transport, industries and power departments were also present in the meeting.



"In the meeting Lt Governor said that pollution generated by loose soil especially by the side of road and central verge should be controlled by intensifying greening these areas," the official said.



In the meeting it was directed that all construction industries should be asked to use fly ash and fly ash bricks compulsorily by way of building in contract conditions, as per relevant notification of the central government.



Directions of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) regarding pollution control including strict action against visibly polluting vehicles , prevent parking of vehicles in non-designated areas, prohibition of burning of leaves, garbage etc should be followed strictly.



Baijal also asked Delhi Chief Secretary to look into the matter of rationalizing locations of bus depot for interstate buses in the city.



He said that construction and demolition waste removal from site and its final disposal should be made a condition in the contract.