Leopard strays in residential area in Kishtwar, captured

A leopard strayed in a residential area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district triggering panic among the locals, but was later captured.

“We had received several complaints from the locals about the presence of a leopard. The animal was reportedly on the prowl in Drabshalla area for the last 15 days and had attacked cattle,” Majid Bashir, Wild Life warden of Kishtwar division, said.

“The leopard was later trapped in a cage,” he said.

This was the ninth such catch in the Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban districts this year.

The captured animal has been transported to Kishtwar, from where it will be sent to Manda Zoo in Jammu, the official said.