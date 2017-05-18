Leopard injures three of a family

Three members of a family were injured after a leopard attacked them at Chakrava village in Khamba taluka of Amreli district in Dhari forest division late last night, a forest department official said.

Dinesh Chauhan, Manga Chauhan and Ajay Chauhan, three brothers, were sleeping in their thatched house in the village when a leopard entered and attacked them, leaving them injured, deputy conservator of forests (Gir East division), T Karuppasami said.

“The leopard entered the house at around 2 am when the three brothers were sleeping and attacked them, leaving them injured,” Kuruppasami said.

As they raised alarm, villagers woke up and ran after the leopard, which escaped taking advantage of the darkness, he said.

The villagers contacted forest department officials of who rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation, the DCF said, adding that traps have been laid in the area and effort is on to nab the leopard.

“Meanwhile, the injured were taken to Dhari primary health centre, and from there to Amreli hospital,” he said.

The village is located near Gir Wildlife Sanctuary which is also home to lions.