Leh records coldest February night in last 4 years

Leh recorded the coldest February night in the last four years on SUnday as the minimum temperature settled below freezing point in Kashmir, with the Met department predicting another spell of wet weather later this week.



Minimum temperature in Leh, in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, settled at minus 16.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest there in the month of February since 2013, an official of the Meteorological department said.



Leh had recorded a low of minus 18.8 degrees Celsius on February 9, 2013.



The town was the coldest recorded place in the state, he said.



Srinagar, the summer capital of the state, recorded a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, while Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, registered a minimum of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, the official said.



The mercury in the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir settled at minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, while the health resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius.



The north Kashmir town of Kupwara registered a low of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius and Kokernag in south recorded a low of minus 0.4 degree Celsius.



The Meteorological department has forecast another spell of wet weather in Kashmir from February 15.



It said there is a possibility of isolated rainfall or snow over two days from February 15, while there are chances of scattered rains or snow over a few days from February 17.