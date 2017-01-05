Law and order breakdown in West Bengal, says state BJP

A delegation of the West Bengal BJP unit on Thursday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh here and submitted a memorandum alleging that the Mamata Banerjee government has failed to protect the party's interests in the state.

In the memorandum, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary and the party's state affairs in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said there is complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

He accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of attacking BJP offices in various parts of the state.

"There have been arson and attacks by the ruling party goons on January 3, 2017, in different parts of the state. The principal target of the ire is the BJP."

"The violence has the blessings of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and therefore police are silent spectators," Vijayvargiya said.

He alleged that despite repeated phone calls to police in the wake of attack at the BJP office in Kolkata, no help came from them.

"Many of our workers were injured in the brutal aggression in our state office. Several of the ruling party leaders were seen in the mayhem, encouraging their goons," he said.

"Trinamool leaders such as MLA Shashi Panja and Councillor Santanu Sen were seen marshalling the mob," he added.

Terming it "an unfortunate and serious situation", he urged the Home MInister for immediate review of law and order situation in the state.



The Trinamool Congress and BJP workers have clashed since the arrest of Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay by the CBI in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.