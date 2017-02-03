Lambi has given its verdict, says Amarinder

Amid a surging wave of humanity that turned out across the length and breadth of Lambi to give him an effusive welcome, Punjab Congress president on Friday went door to door, and corner to corner, listening to the woes of the people in Parkash Singh Badal’s constituency and assuring them that their troubles and turmoils were now at an end, with the Congress all set to wrest the constituency from the Akali veteran.

As tens of hundreds of men, women and children came out of their houses to meet their `messiah’, as they see him to be, Captain Amarinder inched his way through the roads of Lambi, stopping every few minutes to speak to the villagers, who could not wait to catch their saviour’s glimpse, and grab his ear to share their problems.

With Congress flags fluttering all over the area, the poll verdict already seemed to be out, Captain Amarinder told mediapersons accompanying him on his visit to his constituency, where he has taken on Badal to teach him a “well-deserved lesson for life.” Lambi goes to poll on Saturday, along with the other 116 assembly constituencies in Punjab.