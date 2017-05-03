Kumar Vishwas at Kejriwal's residence to attend PAC meeting

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday arrived at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to attend the party's political affairs committee (PAC) meeting.



The meeting is aimed at taking some key decisions on the infighting and structural changes in the organisation.



The rift within the AAP deepened on Tuesday after founder member Vishwas accused senior leaders of conspiring against him.



In a bid to pacify Vishwas, Kejriwal on Tuesday night reached his house in Ghaziabad where senior AAP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh, were already present.



After a brief talk, Kejriwal left for his residence at Civil Lines along with Vishwas.



Vishwas has alleged a conspiracy against him and indicated his possible exit from the party.



Sisodia, a childhood friend of the poet-politician hit back saying Vishwas should have used proper forum to raise his concerns.



"I know I will be targeted. The efforts to tarnish my image will be made. But let me tell those conspirators that I will not allow you to do so," Vishwas said defying a party request not to rake up issues in the media.



The poet did not take any name but his target was clear.



Vishwas earlier dubbed Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, who accused him of being a "BJP-RSS agent", as a "mask" behind those ganging up against him.



Khan on Sunday alleged that Kumar Vishwas was conspiring to break the party and plotting a coup against Kejriwal.



Pledging to keep highlighting the AAP's mistakes, Vishwas said he would continue to speak in the interest of the country.



Asked if he would quit the AAP, he responded: "I will decide tonight and will soon tell you."



He said he would not join any other "political party or Swaraj Andolan".



Vishwas broke down while speaking. "I had not joined the movement for this."



The AAP fielded Sisodia, a Kejriwal confidant, to counter the allegations. He slammed his former colleague for speaking publicly.



"Rather than making statements on TV channels, he should have raised his concerns within the party forum. He should come and attend the PAC meet."



Sisodia said Vishwas was never asked to apologise for a video he released last month in which, among other things, he made oblique criticism of the AAP. "No one asked him to apologize. He made it personal."



"The party does not belong to Arvind, to me or to Kumar but to lakhs of workers in India and abroad," Sisodia told reporters.



Sisodia said he and Sanjay Singh went to meet him, but Vishwas still skipped an AAP leadership meeting on Monday. "Everyone knows who is benefiting" from his public remarks.



Vishwas has subtly attacked Kejriwal, accusing him of raising questions on the surgical strike by the Indian Army last year on terrorists in Pakistani territory.



"If we made mistakes and gave a 'wrong message' which lowered the morale of our soldiers, then we need a course correction," he said.