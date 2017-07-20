Kovind's election matter of pride for UP: Governor

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Thursday congratulated Ram Nath Kovind for his victory in the presidential election and said he was the first person from the state who would occupy the top constitutional post.



Recalling his experiences with Kovind as a fellow parliamentarian and later on as his Bihar counterpart, Naik said his election is a matter of pride for Uttar Pradesh.



"Kovind is a good friend of mine. I am confident that as the President of India he will further the high traditions of Rashtrapati Bhawan," the governor said in his congratulatory message.



It is also a matter of great pride for Uttar Pradesh that the prime minister has been elected from the state, he said